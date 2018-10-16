A man convicted of murder in the death of a retired Philadelphia police officer back in 1998 is set to be resentenced on Tuesday.A judge will decide if Aaron Smith will be eligible for parole. Smith, who was 17 at the time of the killing, was originally sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of second-degree murder.However, his fate could change because of a Supreme Court ruling, which declared it was unconstitutional to give anyone under 18 years old a life sentence.King was killed after three men came into a bar he was sitting in to carry out an armed robbery. Smith was one of those men.District Attorney Larry Krasner recommended Smith be resentenced based on the ruling, and the fact that Smith was not armed during the robbery.King's family wants to see Smith serve another 10 years for his role in the crime.------