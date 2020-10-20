Man charged with attempted murder after pulling gun on Pennsylvania State Trooper

PERKASIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after he pulled a gun on a Pennsylvania State Trooper, authorities said.According to police, officers were called to investigate a bank robbery at a QNB Bank in Perkasie on Monday at about 8:20 a.m.The robber, identified as 42-year-old Christopher LaRue, took two cash drawers from a safe and at some point showed a handgun. Before leaving, he demanded cell phones from the employees and customers and forced them into a vault.Hours later, officers tracked the suspect to the 400 block of Schuylkill River Road in Montgomery County and a struggle ensued.Authorities say LaRue then pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger over and over again, but for some reason, the gun didn't fire."Even though the gun was loaded, it was a dry fire, thank God! And the trooper was able to wrestle the gun away from him and effectuate his arrest," said Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub.LaRue is charged with 16 offenses, including attempted murder of the second degree and robbery. He is being held on a $1 million bond."This is a shining yet terrible example of the risk that our police officers willingly place themselves in to protect us every day," Weintraub said.