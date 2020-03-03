Man tried to solicit 15-year-old girl for sex on Snapchat: Police

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP., Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- A 41-year-old man faces multiple charges after Pennsylvania State Police say he tried to solicit a teenage girl for sex on Snapchat. Police say there are more victims.Kevin Stopford has been charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Corruption of Minors, Criminal Attempt of Sexual Abuse of Children, Criminal Attempt Indecent Assault, Criminal Attempt of Statutory Rape, and related offenses.On February 24, state police in Avondale were notified of Stopford communicating with a 15-year-old girl on the social media platform. State police followed up with the victim and assumed the child's identity on Snapchat.Police said Stopford continued to solicit the child for sexual acts. He planned to meet the teen on the 26th.On that day, police said Stopford traveled to the Nottingham Inn in East Nottingham Township where he planned to meet the girl.He was taken into custody by troopers.State police said through the course of their investigation it has been determined that there have been additional victims."There is reason to believe that there are more victims still to be identified," they said.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Avondale, 610-268-2022.