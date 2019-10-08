Man tries to grab girl, 11, walking with her mother near Philadelphia rec center: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a man they say tried to grab an 11-year-old girl while she was walking with her mother on Monday. The suspect may also be tied to other cases.It happened on the 1400 block of Cottman Avenue around 6:30 p.m.According to police, the 42-year-old suspect and his teenage son were walking past the girl and her mother near the Jardel Recreation Center when he attempted to grab the girl."When the four people crossed paths, the 42-year-old male reached back and attempted to grab the 11-year-old female whom he did not know for an unknown reason," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Moments after the incident, the mother told her daughter to run inside the rec center where she goes for dance classes. Police were called and given a description of the man who they were able to locate walking on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue."He appeared to be acting irrational, acting bizarre, we're not sure if he was under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or a combination of both," Small said.Police say the incident was captured by surveillance cameras outside the rec center.The incident comes on the heels of a rash of attempted lurings in the city and suburbs."We take this very, very seriously," police said.Police say they will also check to see if he is connected to any of the other attempted lurings and or attempted kidnapping cases. The suspect is well known to police and was also wanted on an outstanding warrant unrelated to this incident.