Suspected DUI driver charged with murder in crash that killed man, unborn child

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspected DUI driver is being charged with murder and vehicular homicide in a crash that left a man and a woman's unborn child dead earlier this week in Philadelphia.It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Whitaker Avenue.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, a 30-year-old man driving a Nissan SUV was killed after being struck by the driver of an Acura.A 30-year-old woman, who was 5-months pregnant, was also inside the SUV. She was rushed to the hospital.The woman remains in critical condition, but police say her child did not survive.Police say 42-year-old Charles Smith was driving the Acura with a female passenger when they allegedly slammed into the other vehicle.Police say both Smith and his passenger appeared to be impaired at the scene.Authorities tell Action News that Smith is being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, among other related charges.Both Smith and his passenger were not hurt in the crash.The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.