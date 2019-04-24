Watch: Man uses grocery bag as mask during robbery, removes it to carry loot

QUEENSLAND, Australia -- An Australian criminal has internet users scratching their heads after surveillance video caught him outing himself during an armed robbery.

According to Queensland police, the man walked into the Lower King Street store in Caboolture with a reusable shopping bag on his head.

He then took out a knife, walked up to the female cashier and demanded money and cigarettes while fidgeting with his "mask."

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The attendant emptied two registers and handed over several boxes of cigarettes. Unsure where to put his loot, the robber took off the bag that was concealing his identity and used it to help carry the money and stolen goods out of the store.

The man then unknowingly turned his face to the store's camera and ran out.



Police are still trying to locate him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimebuzzworthyrobberyaustraliau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News