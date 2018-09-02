Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at Noon on September 2, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man visiting from Florida was shot and killed in the Germantown section of Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Antonio Baggs, 37, was shot while inside a car near the intersection of Abbottsford Avenue and Greene Street around 10 p.m.

Bagg's aunt, Marcine Ashby, told Action News he had only been in town a few hours and Baggs was here to visit her.

"This is mistaken identity," Ashby said. "He has no connection to the area other than family."

Police say at least 10 bullets were fired into Baggs' vehicle, a Dodge Durango. They say Baggs' fiancee, along with his 14-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, were inside as well.

They had just picked up some food at a restaurant a few blocks away.

"As they were parking, a dark-tinted vehicle pulled up and somebody from inside the vehicle fired through the driver's side window and the door," said Captain Drew Techner.

Ashby says she heard the shots and then quickly realized what happened.

"It was him. It was him. It was him. Shot dead, it was him."

She also says her nephew last visited Philadelphia two years ago.

"They shot the wrong guy this time. Believe me they shot the wrong guy," Ashby said.

Police say they have no known motive. They don't know if there was an altercation at the restaurant or possibly this was in fact a case of mistaken identity.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurdershootingfamilyNorthwest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Store owner shot in Upper Darby; suspect images released
Teens sought for vandalizing a Gloucester Co. school
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Man shot and killed in Kensington
AccuWeather: Spotty T'Storm
Suspect sought for Citizens Bank robbery in North Philadelphia
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Show More
Meek Mill, Post Malone headline Made in America Saturday
Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Blvd.
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
Tractor-trailers collide on New Jersey Turnpike in Cherry Hill
More News