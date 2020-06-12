Man waiting for girlfriend shot and killed in car: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed while picking up his girlfriend in the Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on the 4300 block of M Street.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was gunned down while inside a car.

Arriving officers found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fired 25 shots and fled the area, according to authorities.

No arrests have been made.
