Police: Berks County man, dog die after being struck by 3 drivers on Route 422

South Heidelberg police said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk.
READING, Pennsylvania -- Police say they have identified two of three drivers believed to have struck a man who fell while walking his dog along an eastern Pennsylvania road.

The Reading Eagle reports that Robert Hatt, 68, and his pet died after both were struck shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday along Route 422 in Robesonia.

South Heidelberg police said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk and trying to stand with his dog still on a leash when he is struck by a box truck. The driver was located and said he avoided hitting the man and dog, but police say the footage they have seen so far doesn't support that.

The video shows two vehicles then pulling to the right or left and turning on emergency flashers, but Chief Leon Grim said a car then comes through and runs over the man and dog. He said the driver continued on to work where she told others that she ran over a deer or a dog. She is cooperating in the investigation, the chief said.

After that, a semi hauling a tanker then hit the man and dog, who were pronounced dead at the scene. That truck is still being sought. Grim said he is finding it hard to fathom how three motorists didn't at least stop and get out to find out what they might have run over.

"It's kind of strange for our community," he said.

No charges have been filed. Police are still seeking information from witnesses as well as help in identifying the tractor-trailer.

