Man walks from DC to Philly to fight gun violence

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Mike D'angelo could be found limping along the side of the road in Fairmount Park this morning, but he wouldn't stop. He'd come too far, and this was too important.

"This is for Makiyah Wison and so many other kids across the country that lose their lives to senseless gun violence. Makiyah died after being hit by a stray bullet in Washington D.C. a year ago. She was 10 years old. D'angelo is her uncle. He decided to walk from where she was shot in D.C. to Philly, where a friend of his also died from gun violence.

"How can you kill like that? How can you hurt like that? How can you put a bullet in that? How can you have that kind of blood on your hands?" he said. So he decided to combat that violence with love by talking to neighbors and counting on his friends to keep him moving when his body told him to give up.

"When things are happening in our community, everybody keeps talking," said his walking partner Stephanie Brodie. "You have to take action. You have to do something. So this was our way of doing something."

"The pain I feel right now can't compare to the pain of a stray bullet entering a child," said D'angelo.

It was a 124-mile journey. At the finish line of the African-American Museum, D'angelo's friends and family greeted him with posters and cheers.

He told the crowd, "Listen, this was already planned. God ain't going to take you to it and not take you through it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newswashington d.c.shootingviolencephiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Officer charged with having inappropriate relationship with student
Yorkie recovering after being found in sealed container
Wrongly convicted man freed after 28 years
Father who died trying to rescue son from ocean identified
Officials warn of counterfeit cash in Berks County
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
Show More
Delco man pleads guilty to violent armed carjacking, crash
Pa. family finds hidden cameras inside Maine rental home
$4K Chipotle theft in NE Philly possibly linked to Popeyes robberies
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
What to know ahead of this week's Democratic debates
More TOP STORIES News