Man wandering around in hazmat suit at night spooks Kansas neighborhood

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Neighbors in one Kansas City suburb are on edge after a man dressed in a hazmat suit was spotted wandering around their property earlier this week.

Surveillance footage obtained by local television station WDAF shows the man, dressed head-to-toe in white with a backpack, gloves and a miner's light, checking out homes in the Summerwood Estates, Polo Fields and Mills Farm neighborhoods of Overland Park.

The man was spotted ringing the doorbell of one home just after midnight before he apparently crept onto a neighbor's screened-in porch.

"Monday night, when all of this went on, my husband got up and heard something tapping, and he went downstairs," a homeowner told WDAF, adding that she and her husband found a door had been propped open and one of their basement windows had been shattered.

"Last night we went and bought a doorbell camera and cameras for the front and the back, so my husband is going to install them this weekend," she added. "We are loaded up, and we also have a security system in the house."

Neighbors who spot the man are advised to call 911.
