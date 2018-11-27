PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have released new information about a man wanted for abducting three children last weekend.
Investigators have now identified the accused kidnapper as 32-year-old Addeil Burgos.
They say he took the children, ages 6, 3, and 2 from the 2800 block of Sedgley Street Sunday morning.
Burgos is the father of the 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.
All three kids were found safe along the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Mayfair a short time later, but Burgos has not been seen since.
Police say he should be considered extremely dangerous and ask if you see him that you call 911.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps