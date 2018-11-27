CHILD ABDUCTION

Police search for man in connection with child abduction

Police seek man in connection with child abduction: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., November 27, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released new information about a man wanted for abducting three children last weekend.

Investigators have now identified the accused kidnapper as 32-year-old Addeil Burgos.

They say he took the children, ages 6, 3, and 2 from the 2800 block of Sedgley Street Sunday morning.

Burgos is the father of the 6-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy.

All three kids were found safe along the 6300 block of Leonard Street in Mayfair a short time later, but Burgos has not been seen since.

Police say he should be considered extremely dangerous and ask if you see him that you call 911.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
