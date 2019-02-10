Man wanted for exposing himself surrenders in Upper Darby

Man wanted for exposing himself surrenders in Upper Darby. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on February 9, 2019.

A man wanted for exposing himself in Upper Darby has turned himself in.

Walter Dickson is accused of walking into an insurance agency on the 7000 block of Terminal Square and inquiring about their services.

Authorities say when two female employees momentarily turned away, Dickson allegedly began pleasuring himself.

It was all caught on surveillance camera.
