Man wanted for exposing himself surrenders in Upper Darby

A man wanted for exposing himself in Upper Darby has turned himself in.
Walter Dickson is accused of walking into an insurance agency on the 7000 block of Terminal Square and inquiring about their services.
Authorities say when two female employees momentarily turned away, Dickson allegedly began pleasuring himself.
It was all caught on surveillance camera.
