1 Auburn officer killed, 2 injured after being shot by man wearing camouflage body armor and helmet

Suspect identified as Grady Wayne Wilkes. He is considered armed and dangerous.



Officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence located in the 3000 block of Wire Road were met with gunfire. Their conditions are not being released at this time. pic.twitter.com/b1pFFc93v6 — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) May 20, 2019

AUBURN, Alabama -- Authorities in Alabama are searching for a man they say shot Auburn police officers, killing 1 and injuring two others.Local and state law enforcement are searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they say is armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.An Auburn police release says officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.One officer was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center, another officer is undergoing surgery and the third officer is being treated at a seperate hospital.The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.The Opelika-Auburn News reports helicopters are patrolling. A law enforcement command center has been set at up Auburn University, which is warning students to stay away from a mobile home park about five miles from campus.