Man wanted for rape in DE since 2018 captured in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, South Carolina (WPVI) -- A man who has been wanted for second-degree rape of a minor since October 2018 has been arrested in South Carolina, according to the Dover Police Department.Juan Hernandez is not a legal resident of the United States.The Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshal's First State Fugitive Task Force were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 31, 2019 and advised they received a tip that Hernandez was in Beaufort County, South Carolina.Hernandez was taken into custody on Jan 2 and is awaiting extradition to Delaware.Hernandez was wanted for second-degree rape of a then 6-year-old girl in March of 2011.The Dover Police Department were made aware of the allegations against Juan Hernandez after the victim disclosed the incident to a school therapist.After a forensic interview and review of evidence, detectives obtained a warrant for Hernandez.His location was unknown and officials believed he possibly returned to Mexico after the incident occurred.