Man wanted for road rage shooting at elementary school in West Bradford Township, Chester County

WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police released a sketch of the man who they say shot out another driver's rear windshield in a road rage shooting earlier this month.The incident happened on September 9 in the parking lot of West Bradford Elementary School in Chester County.Police said the shooter was driving a silver Audi A7 four-door sedan.Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact PSP Embreeville Barracks at 610-486-6280.