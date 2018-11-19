LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee --A Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI's Most Wanted list earlier this week, WSMV reports.
Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l— TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018
Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.
TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.
The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.
Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.
