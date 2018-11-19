Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy, arrested in Alabama

LAWRENCEBURG, Tennessee --
A Tennessee man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI's Most Wanted list earlier this week, WSMV reports.


Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

