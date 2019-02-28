Man wants thief to return mother's ashes stolen from car

In terms of dollars and cents, it was not much of a theft from Alexis Rivera's car that was parked along the 3200 block of North Howard.Just a handful of coins and the remains of his mother, hanging from the inside mirror of his car in a clear cylinder.On Monday night, Rivera parked his car, mistakenly thought he had locked and went into his home. The next morning he came out discovered the door unlocked."I looked up at the rear view mirror and my mom's necklace is gone with her ashes and remains," said Rivera.Rivera's mom, Sylvia, passed away from cancer in 2016. He was devastated by the theft."Tears started rolling out of my eyes, I was furious. I knew there was no way for me to find it and I don't understand who would have taken something like that," he said.Rivera started reaching out on social media. He is hoping whoever may have the vial will reach out to him.-----