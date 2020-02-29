Man who just moved into home escapes Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Neighbors say a man who had just moved into their Philadelphia neighborhood was able to escape when his home caught fire late Friday night.It happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of West Cumberland Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.Flames could be seen shooting from the second floor.It took fire crews 15 minutes to get the fire under control.One man who escaped from the fire was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Neighbors said the man had moved into the building just a week ago.A cause of the fire is under investigation.