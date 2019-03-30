Crime & Safety

Man who used pan, knives to kill aunt gets 25-year sentence

EMBED <>More Videos

A man who fatally beat his aunt with a frying pan and stabbed her 47 times with a knife has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. (Salem County Jail)

PENNS GROVE, N.J. -- A man who fatally beat his aunt with a frying pan and stabbed her 47 times with a knife has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Daryl Graves initially claimed he grabbed the pan when 60-year-old Patricia Graves tried to attack him with two kitchen knives in her Penns Grove home as they argued last June. But the 24-year-old Penns Grove man eventually admitted what happened and pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated manslaughter.

Public defender Joseph Moran said Graves has a substantial history of mental illness, which along with drug use "led to this destructive act. Authorities have said Graves was high on PCP and cocaine when the attack occurred.

Police found Patricia Graves's body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycrimenew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing ex-wife inside Radnor Twp. Wawa store
Causes of death released in killings of 5 in Morrisville
Police: Man with knife barricaded himself inside Center City building
Wildwood firefighters help save elderly man in cardiac arrest at Wawa
Firefighter critically burned in Delaware walks out of hospital
Police: Driver shot by man in apparent road rage incident
Police searching for burglars targeting Warminster neighborhood
Show More
2 woman allegedly stole from moviegoers during showing of 'Batman'
Community College of Philadelphia staff, faculty rally ahead of potential strike
Sara Packer pleads guilty in teen's murder, dismemberment
Local woman transforms sheet metal into works of art
South Jersey boy with cerebral palsy throws Opening Day first pitch
More TOP STORIES News