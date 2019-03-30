Man who used pan, knives to kill aunt gets 25-year sentence

PENNS GROVE, N.J. -- A man who fatally beat his aunt with a frying pan and stabbed her 47 times with a knife has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.Daryl Graves initially claimed he grabbed the pan when 60-year-old Patricia Graves tried to attack him with two kitchen knives in her Penns Grove home as they argued last June. But the 24-year-old Penns Grove man eventually admitted what happened and pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated manslaughter.Public defender Joseph Moran said Graves has a substantial history of mental illness, which along with drug use "led to this destructive act. Authorities have said Graves was high on PCP and cocaine when the attack occurred.Police found Patricia Graves's body two days later when they went to the home for a well-being check.