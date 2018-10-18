Man whose car plunged into Delaware River killing his girlfriend sentenced to 15 years

15-year sentence for man in death of girlfriend sinking in car

The man whose car plunged into the Delaware River in Burlington City, killing his girlfriend, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years behind bars.

Jacob Garrett, 25, must serve 12 years and nine months before becoming eligible for parole.

Garrett pleaded guilty to the January 14 crash that killed Stephanie White.

Witnesses say he got out of the vehicle once it hit the water and screamed "help my girlfriend" before running from the scene.
