Man armed with brick shot after attacking off-duty Philadelphia police sergeant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man armed with a brick was shot by an off-duty sergeant on Tuesday night in the city's Hunting Park section.

It happened near North Park and West Hunting Park avenues when a man threw a brick into the car of an off-duty Philadelphia police sergeant, according to police.

Police say the suspect then grabbed the female sergeant's neck, which led to the sergeant discharging her weapon.

EMBED More News Videos



Police believe the suspect was shot and fled north on Park Avenue. He was later arrested and is currently being taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The sergeant suffered minor injuries in the attack.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaofficer injuredofficer involved shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump surprises Philly girl with scholarship during SOTU
Dogs 'terrorizing' NJ community, police say
Cold case investigation prompts search in Deptford, N.J.
Abington residents outraged over board member's controversial comments
Michael Bloomberg campaigns in Philadelphia
FICO credit scoring changes: What to do to now
Trump extols 'great American comeback' during State of the Union
Show More
Some call it revitalization. Others call it an erosion of cultural history
Men say guns used to film video at rec center 'are not real'
Fact Check: Trump's State of the Union address
Spring-like temps aren't the best for plants enthusiasts
Full Iowa Caucus results still not in; Buttigieg, Sanders lead in partial results
More TOP STORIES News