Man armed with brick shot after attacking off-duty Philadelphia police sergeant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man armed with a brick was shot by an off-duty sergeant on Tuesday night in the city's Hunting Park section.It happened near North Park and West Hunting Park avenues when a man threw a brick into the car of an off-duty Philadelphia police sergeant, according to police.Police say the suspect then grabbed the female sergeant's neck, which led to the sergeant discharging her weapon.Police believe the suspect was shot and fled north on Park Avenue. He was later arrested and is currently being taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.The sergeant suffered minor injuries in the attack.