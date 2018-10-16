Man with crowbar robs Evesham Township store

Police are hoping surveillance video will help them find a man who held up a store in Evesham Township, Burlington County.It happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday at Fantasy Gifts along Route 70.Police say the suspect entered the store and approached the employee with a crowbar. He instructed her to open the register, then he removed approximately $140. The suspect fled the store parking lot in a silver sedan.Anyone with information should call police at 856-983-1116.------