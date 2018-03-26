ARSON INVESTIGATION

Man with gas can douses Mayfair property

Police seek attempted arson suspect: Rick Williams reports on Action News at 5:30 p.m., March 26, 2018 (WPVI)

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying an attempted arson suspect.

Surveillance video from the February 20 incident shows a man pour liquid from a gas container onto a lawn on the 7300 block of Revere Street in the city's Mayfair section.

Police said the man also poured the liquid into a central air conditioner unit.

They said he never attempted to ignite the liquid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police

