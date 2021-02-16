home invasion

Pennsylvania State Police searching for suspect who tied up 80-year-old adoptive mother, stole cash and car

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public's help in locating a suspect who tied up his 80-year-old adoptive mother and stole her car as well as more than $1,000 from her in Delaware County.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 45-year-old Christopher Dougherty was armed with a hammer when he broke into his adoptive mother's home in Middletown Township.

They said then he bound her to a chair with duct tape and stole $1,150 in cash, her cellphone and her 2002 Buick Century.

The vehicle has a Pennsylvania license plate number HYM-3785.

Police said Doughtery may have ties to Aston, Chester, Havertown, and Upper Darby in Pennsylvania; and Elkton and Rising Sun in Maryland.

Anyone with information should call Trooper Matthew Smith, PSP Troop K- Media CIU at 610-558-7080. Tips may also be submitted by calling Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.
