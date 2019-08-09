Man with rifle, bulletproof vest arrested at Missouri Walmart store

SPRINGFIELD, Miss. -- Cell phone video captures the arrest of a man who caused a scare outside a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri.

The Springfield Police Department said they responded to a call of an active shooter at the Walmart: Neighborhood Market at Republic Rd., near Golden Ave., Thursday evening, reported KSPR.

The man walked into the store where he grabbed a cart and began pushing it around, according to police. They said the man was recording himself walking through the store via a cell phone.

The store manager at the Neighborhood Market pulled a fire alarm, urging people to escape the store.

Police said the man then made his way out an emergency exit where a firefighter held the man at gunpoint. At that moment Springfield Police arrived on scene and detained the man.

The man appeared to be in his 20s armed with a rifle, wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying more than a hundred rounds of ammunition, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Cell phone video shows police arrest a man who was armed with a rifle and body armor at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri.



While no shots were fired, the man terrified shoppers who fled from the store.

Police said they observed many shoppers hiding outside the Walmart and at nearby businesses.

Lieutenant Mike Lucas said it was clear the man's intent was to cause chaos, saying in part, "His intent was not to cause peace or comfort...He's lucky he's alive still, to be honest."

Police identified the man's vehicle and are investigating the possibility of more firearms inside the vehicle.

The incident comes less than a week after a deadly mass shooting inside a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Walmart is pulling violent video game displays and signs from its stores, but said it is still selling guns, according to a USA Today report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouriwalmartthreatguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 family members killed in Upper Moreland Twp. plane crash
1 dead after home invasion in Rhawnhurst: Police
Eagles backup QB Sudfeld suffers broken wrist
Dirt bike rider dies, truck driver charged after Columbus Boulevard crash
Pedestrian struck and killed in Claymont
Designers of the Phillie Phanatic speak out amid lawsuit
Police: Fla. man drives golf cart into Walmart, tries to run over people
Show More
AccuWeather: Less humid today, beautiful this weekend
Woman banned from Sesame Place after confrontation with Muslim mother
Video shows vicious attack in California stabbing spree
Philly teen shares message of 'Peace, Love, and Water Ice'
Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop
More TOP STORIES News