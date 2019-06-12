Man with stab wounds found inside burning home in Burlington County, New Jersey, officials say

PEMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- It turns out a house fire in Pemberton, Burlington County was the scene of a crime.The prosecutor's office says 55-year-old Thomas Pearson stabbed his brother and then poured gas throughout the house Saturday evening.A fire began spreading in the back of a two-and-a-half story home around 5:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Dartmouth Avenue.The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.Pearson is facing arson and aggravated assault charges.