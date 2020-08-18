Police investigate man's death in Kensington, may have been stabbed and run over

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man who was found dead in the Kensington section of Philadelphia appeared to have been stabbed and run over by a vehicle.It happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Braddock Street.Police responded to a call for a "person with a weapon."Arriving officers found a man, said to be in his late 40s, face down on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police said the victim also appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. They said there were bloody tire marks surrounding the victim.He was pronounced dead at the scene.No weapon recovered and no arrest was made.Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras found on both sides of the street.The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.