Police investigate man's death in Kensington, may have been stabbed and run over

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man who was found dead in the Kensington section of Philadelphia appeared to have been stabbed and run over by a vehicle.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of Braddock Street.


Police responded to a call for a "person with a weapon."

Arriving officers found a man, said to be in his late 40s, face down on the sidewalk suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim also appeared to have been run over by a vehicle. They said there were bloody tire marks surrounding the victim.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.


RELATED: Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night

No weapon recovered and no arrest was made.

Police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras found on both sides of the street.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Unit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kensington (philadelphia)homicidestabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeless encampments remain after city's deadline passes
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
NJ Turnpike Authority proposes to close popular shore exit
Delco man sets home on fire, douses himself in gasoline: Police
Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Show More
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
AccuWeather: Mainly Sunny, Comfortable Today
Former Trump official blasts Trump, endorses Biden
New Girl Scouts cookie is a new take on a breakfast classic
Philly duo Smith, Hart starring in 1980s movie remake
More TOP STORIES News