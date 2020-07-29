Police responding to welfare check find 2 bodies in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey where two bodies were discovered in a home.
The bodies of a man and a woman were found around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Officers found a man and woman dead after responding to the home for a welfare check.
They said both appeared to have been dead for some time.
Authorities have not identified the victims nor have they determined the manner or cause of death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
