Police responding to welfare check find 2 bodies in Camden

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway in Camden, New Jersey where two bodies were discovered in a home.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1100 block of North 18th Street.

Officers found a man and woman dead after responding to the home for a welfare check.

They said both appeared to have been dead for some time.

Authorities have not identified the victims nor have they determined the manner or cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)death investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Man shot outside Chester hotel
AccuWeather: Hot and Less Humid This Afternoon, Friday Downpours
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Indoor dining restart delayed again in Philadelphia
Show More
Musikfest adds 5 nights of live music to lineup
New Dunkin' cereal contain small amount of caffeine
Police vehicle involved in Trenton crash
Mom, newborn back home after scare with COVID-19
4 people shot in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News