Man, woman found shot to death inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say a woman and a man have been found shot to death in a northeast Philadelphia home.Police called to the Bridesburg home shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday found a 37-year-old woman with three gunshot wounds.A 43-year-old man was found in the hallway with a gunshot wound to the head.Police say both were pronounced dead at the scene. A gun was recovered in the hallway."We're not certain at this time if this is a double homicide. We're not going to rule out the possibility that this may be a murder-suicide due to the fact that the male victim had a handgun next to his body," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Small said the woman hadn't shown up to work for nearly a week which pompted the welfare check.