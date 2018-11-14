Man, woman shot while standing on West Philadelphia porch

Man, woman shot in West Philadelphia. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 14, 2018.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man and woman were shot while standing on a front porch in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on the 200 block of North Horton Street.

Police say someone approached the two victims and fired multiple shots striking the man in the chest and the woman in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital.

The man is listed in critical condition. The woman is stable.

The suspect remains on the loose.

