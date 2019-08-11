Man, woman sought for armed robbery of McDonald's in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man and woman who held up a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 7700 block of Island Avenue.

Police tell Action News the couple forced their way into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.

The woman was wearing a mask, and was armed with a knife, while the man was wearing a hoodie and had a gun.

They are accused of taking all of the money from the registers and safe before running away.

Police are looking at surveillance video to try to identify the couple.
