Man, woman sought for armed robbery of McDonald's in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man and woman who held up a 24-hour McDonald's restaurant.
It happened at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 7700 block of Island Avenue.
Police tell Action News the couple forced their way into the restaurant through the drive-thru window.
The woman was wearing a mask, and was armed with a knife, while the man was wearing a hoodie and had a gun.
They are accused of taking all of the money from the registers and safe before running away.
Police are looking at surveillance video to try to identify the couple.
