Man, woman sought in Kensington arson

EMBED </>More Videos

2 suspects sought in Kensington arson. Rick WIlliams reports during Action News at Noon on February 13, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a truck fire in the city's Kensington section.

Surveillance video from the Jan. 26 incident shows a man and a woman at Amber Street and Lehigh Avenue around 4 a.m.

The man is seen walking up to the work truck and setting it on fire.

Within moments, heavy smoke starts rising from the vehicle.

The truck owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarsonfire
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Show More
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News