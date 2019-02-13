Man, woman sought in Kensington arson

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a truck fire in the city's Kensington section.
Surveillance video from the Jan. 26 incident shows a man and a woman at Amber Street and Lehigh Avenue around 4 a.m.
The man is seen walking up to the work truck and setting it on fire.
Within moments, heavy smoke starts rising from the vehicle.
The truck owners are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
