Coronavirus can't dampen arts scene in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Manayunk Arts Festival looks a lot different this time around due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they were forced to make the changes in order to keep businesses and shoppers safe.

This year a smaller group of artists is taking part in this annual tradition and there are no street closures.

The arts festival continues on Sunday.

Organizers are asking people to please follow social distancing guidelines.

Masks are also strongly recommended.
