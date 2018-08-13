Drenching rains from today and those coming tomorrow have some residents in Manayunk on edge tonight.They're concerned rising waters in the nearby creeks and river could drastically impact those along Main Street.The Schuylkill River was picking up speed as the waters continue to rise Monday night and businesses in Manayunk are on alert."If the street floods it impacts everybody," said Manayunk Development Corporation President Brendan McGrew. "It's not just that single business that's impacted we're such a small, local community."McGrew said once the National Weather Service warned Main Street could flood he began making calls to business owners."Any outdoor furniture things like that they'll move," he said. "It's more to be aware for safety and staff and things like that."The Isle Apartments sit between the canal and the Schuylkill River. Management told residents to move their cars to higher ground Monday evening."About 5:45 they said the river would crest tonight so we needed to move our car," said Joy Golicz. "But I have nowhere else to put it."The National Weather Service said the Schuylkill River is expected to crest at 11.3 feet sometime from Monday evening to late Tuesday night.In October 2005 the river crested at 12.1 feet, flooding Main Street in the area of Shurs Lane.