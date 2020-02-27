Evidence photos show bullet-riddled SUV involved in Manayunk murder

PHILADELPHIA -- Action News has obtained police photographs showing the bullet-riddled SUV that was involved in a murder in Manayunk Tuesday night.

Sources tell Action News that 43-year-old I. Dean Fulton was pulling into his driveway when a gunman unleashed dozens of bullets into the home.

Fulton was found in the driver's seat with the engine still running. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man gunned down in Manayunk was major drug dealer, under investigation by FBI: Sources

According to sources, Fulton was a major drug dealer and was under investigation by the FBI. Police recovered over a dozen cell phones and at least one gun from his home.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manayunk (philadelphia)murderhomicideshootingguns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News