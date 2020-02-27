Evidence photos show bullet-riddled SUV involved in Manayunk murder

PHILADELPHIA -- Action News has obtained police photographs showing the bullet-riddled SUV that was involved in a murder in Manayunk Tuesday night.Sources tell Action News that 43-year-old I. Dean Fulton was pulling into his driveway when a gunman unleashed dozens of bullets into the home.Fulton was found in the driver's seat with the engine still running. He was pronounced dead at the scene.According to sources, Fulton was a major drug dealer and was under investigation by the FBI. Police recovered over a dozen cell phones and at least one gun from his home.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.