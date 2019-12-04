Manhunt continues for third suspect in Collingswood apartment killing

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Collingswood Police, and the U.S. Marshals Service are seeking the public's help in locating Dwayne Graves.Graves is wanted in connection with a killing in a Collingswood apartment building on the 500 block of North Newton Lake Drive on November 17.The victim, 26-year-old Jose Morel, died from gunshot wounds at Cooper University Hospital.Two men, Dawud Haskins of Camden and Damian Crews of Collingswood, were arrested and charged with felony murder and armed robbery on November 26.Graves remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous.