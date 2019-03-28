Manhunt for last of three suspects who police say robbed a couple at gunpoint in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who was a part of a trio that robbed a couple at gunpoint in South Philadelphia early Thursday.Police said the incident began just after 3 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call for a robbery at Broad and Fitzwater streets.A couple had reported to police that they were robbed of a purse and a cell phone by three men at gunpoint.Shortly after an officer spotted one of the suspects on South Street and a chase ensued, authorities said.According to investigators one of the suspects was found hiding in an abandoned home on the 1300 block of Kater Street.Police said officers fired two shots but did not hit the suspect.Authorities said a fight ensued and the officer injured his knee and hand, but the suspect was taken into custody.Police said a second suspect fitting the description given was located at 11th and Washington streets and taken into custody.Police are still searching for the third suspect.According to police, no one was seriously hurt during the incident.