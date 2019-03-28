Crime & Safety

Manhunt for last of three suspects who police say robbed a couple at gunpoint in South Philadelphia

EMBED <>More Videos

Police search for suspect following incident in South Philadelphia: Tamala Edwards reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 28, 2019

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a man who was a part of a trio that robbed a couple at gunpoint in South Philadelphia early Thursday.

Police said the incident began just after 3 a.m. when officers responded to a 911 call for a robbery at Broad and Fitzwater streets.

A couple had reported to police that they were robbed of a purse and a cell phone by three men at gunpoint.

Shortly after an officer spotted one of the suspects on South Street and a chase ensued, authorities said.

According to investigators one of the suspects was found hiding in an abandoned home on the 1300 block of Kater Street.

Police said officers fired two shots but did not hit the suspect.

Authorities said a fight ensued and the officer injured his knee and hand, but the suspect was taken into custody.

Police said a second suspect fitting the description given was located at 11th and Washington streets and taken into custody.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.

According to police, no one was seriously hurt during the incident.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyphiladelphia newspolice chasephilly newsrobberymanhuntpolicephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
One winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Robbery victim shot while chasing suspects
Phillies' Opening Day is finally here!
AccuWeather: Sun, A Few Clouds, Milder Today
Gloucester Twp. Police officer injured in overnight crash
Video shows knife-wielding man randomly attacking others
Union members at Community College of Philadelphia vote to strike
Show More
South Jersey teens gets help from Boyz II Men with 'promposal'
Police: Gunman opens fire on driver in Feltonville
Police chief, friend charged with raping child over 7 years
Phillies show off new fan areas at Citizens Bank Park
Police arrest man reportedly 'fighting himself' at South Jersey Wawa
More TOP STORIES News