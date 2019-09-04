Manhunt underway after gunman opens fire on plainclothes Philadelphia police officer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a Philadelphia police officer on Tuesday night.

A swarm of police officers are on the scene in Southwest Philadelphia on the 2000 block of South Salford Street.

Police tell Action News the gunman, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt over his face, fired at least 10 shots at the officer.

Officials say a plainclothes officer in an unmarked car was conducting surveillance in the area when the gunman walked up and opened fire. He shot at the driver's side door and rear driver's side door. The officer was not injured.









Police say the gunman may be inside a nearby residence.

SWAT officers have been called in and a section of Kingsessing Avenue has been cordoned off near 60th Street.

It's not known if police discharged their weapon.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot black male, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

The shooting incident comes less than a month after a shooting, standoff situation in the Tioga-Nicetown section that left six officers shot, and several others injured.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
