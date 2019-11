EMBED >More News Videos Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' person in Little Egg Harbor Twp. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 12 p.m. on November 21, 2019.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All area schools are on lockdown in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Thursday as police search for a person they are calling "armed and dangerous."Police say the suspect was spotted in the Tuckerton, Parkertown area riding a bike.All area schools are on lockdown and Rt. 539 is closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.Police are urging the public to dial 911 if they have any information.