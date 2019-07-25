u.s. & world

Canoga Park shooting: Man sought after 2 family members fatally shot; suspect possibly tied to deadly NoHo shooting, attempted robbery

An investigation is underway after a triple shooting that killed two people and wounded a third at an apartment on July 25, 2019, in Canoga Park, California. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, Calif. -- A manhunt was underway Thursday for a man who allegedly shot three of his family members at a Southern California apartment complex, and may have tried to rob a man at an ATM after a shooting at a North Hollywood gas station that left an acquaintance of the suspect dead and another man wounded, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard in Canoga Park just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

Officers found a woman and two men -- later identified as the gunman's mother, father and brother -- suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities say.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who police believe is the gunman in a double shooting at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m. At least one of the victims in that shooting was identified as an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.

Police believe Zaragoza was an acquaintance of one of the North Hollywood shooting victims.



Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a victim at a Bank of America ATM at the intersection of Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who matched Zaragoza's description, fled the scene and remains at large, authorities said.

Police said it is unclear what led to the shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood.

Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.

Police believe Zaragoza was traveling in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty SUV with paper license plates.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingattempted robberyhomicideshootinggas stationu.s. & worldinvestigationcalifornia
U.S. & WORLD
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car
SpaceX's latest capsule launch to help advance student learning
Teen wrongfully detained by ICE plans to sue government
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars
15-year-old shot and killed in Atlantic City
Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia
Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Thursday night
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Cobbs Creek motorcycle crash leaves driver in critical condition
Offseason Rewind: What the Eagles have been up to since they last took the field
Show More
Loyal customers, employees await Melrose Diner's return
Justice Dept. will execute inmates for first time since 2003
Consumer Reports: Recycling old batteries
Man maps out 'marry me' bike route to surprise girlfriend
Eagles begin 2019 Training Camp
More TOP STORIES News