Manhunt underway for suspect who opened fire on Tuckerton officer

TUCKERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The manhunt for a suspect who opened fire on an officer in Tuckerton, New Jersey on Thursday has expanded beyond Ocean County.

According to an official at Little Egg Harbor Township Police, the suspect had left the immediate area but didn't indicate where they think he may be.

According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, around 10 a.m. a Tuckerton Borough police officer exchanged gunfire with an unidentified man after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street. The officer was not injured.

"I heard as I was walking over there, 'That driver of the car is crazed.' Then I heard the policeman say to the driver, 'Put your hand on the hood of the car.' He said it like three times to the driver. And the next thing I know I hear gunshots coming from the driver. I fall down on the ground when I heard the gunshots," said one witness.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where there was a large gathering of armed officers.

Police say the suspect fled the area on a tricycle, but it was later recovered a half-mile from the shooting scene.

The suspect who is being considered armed and dangerous is still wanted at this time.


The shooting forced both Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor Township schools to go into lockdown for several hours. Students were eventually dismissed.

Police are urging the public to dial 911 if they have any information.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket.

No injuries have been reported.
