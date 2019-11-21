Manhunt underway for suspect who shot at Tuckerton officer; schools still on lockdown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5711416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6: Manhunt for 'armed, dangerous man' in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on November 21, 2019.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All area schools are on lockdown in Little Egg Harbor Township and Tuckerton, New Jersey on Thursday as police search for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on police.According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, around 10 a.m. a Tuckerton Borough police officer exchanged gunfire with an unidentified man after a traffic stop near the intersection of Route 9 and North Green Street. The officer was not injured.Police say the suspect was spotted in the Tuckerton, Parkertown area riding a tricycle. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.Chopper 6 was over the scene where there was a large gathering of armed officers.Police are urging the public to dial 911 if they have any information.The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket.All area schools are on lockdown and Rt. 539 is closed between First Avenue and Nugentown.Tuckerton Elementary School says buses will be loading and departing shortly. Parent pickup will begin at 3pm. Please arrive at the pickup lane only by the playground.