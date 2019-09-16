Man's body found after house blast on daughter's wedding day

EDGEWOOD, Pennsylvania -- Authorities have recovered the body of a man who they believe triggered an explosion in his western Pennsylvania home on his daughter's wedding day.

Officials have not released the man's name and they're awaiting autopsy results to determine how he died.

Police say neighbors reported the homeowner was in the front yard shortly before the fire and explosion Saturday afternoon in Edgewood. Emergency officials say his house collapsed and one next door was damaged.

Police said relatives of the owner were attending a family wedding.

Authorities say the house had a history of police being called to it, but they did not explain the nature of the calls.

The house next door had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in soon.
