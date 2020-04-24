Man shot and killed in Mantua, no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot in the head in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police said.The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.Police found the 33-year-old victim at the scene.He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.The city's homicide rate is currently 16% higher than it was last year, which was the worst since 2007.