Man shot and killed in Mantua, no arrests

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man died after being shot in the head in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on the 900 block of North 42nd Street.
Police found the 33-year-old victim at the scene.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
The city's homicide rate is currently 16% higher than it was last year, which was the worst since 2007.
