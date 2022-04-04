1 hurt when small plane crashes into New Jersey neighborhood

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11708943" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was injured when a small plane crashed in a Manville, New Jersey, neighborhood early Monday afternoon.

MANVILLE, New Jersey -- A small plane crashed in the front yard of a home Monday in New Jersey, leaving one person injured, authorities said.The single-engine Mooney M20M crashed around 1 p.m. on South Main Street in Manville, not far from Central Jersey Regional Airport in neighboring Hillsborough Township, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It had departed earlier in the day from an airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people were on board.One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries, WABC-TV in New York reported.Television video from the scene showed a car that was parked in the home's driveway apparently crushed beneath the plane, and the aircraft's heavily damaged nose resting on some bushes in the front yard. The plane also took down power lines, causing outages in the area.Hanging in the plane's window was a North Carolina license plate that said "Jesus," and included the motto "First in Flight."There were no scrapes on the ground near the plane and none of the houses nearby seemed damaged.The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.