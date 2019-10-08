ALBANY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Nearly two weeks after authorities found a pair of young siblings hanging in the basement of their home, many questions remain unanswered.
Connor Snyder, 8, and his 4-year-old sister, Brinley, were found unconscious in an Albany Township home on September 23 around 4:37 p.m.
Officials said the two were receiving general protective services from welfare officials.
According to the affidavit, a woman found the siblings hanging three feet apart in the basement with plastic wires wrapped around their necks. Near the victims were two wooden dining room chairs knocked over next to the victims.
The children were flown to an area hospital, went into full cardiac arrest, but were able to be resuscitated. The siblings later died on September 26.
The two young victims lived at the home with an older sibling and their mother Lisa Snyder.
Investigators served a search warrant for criminal homicide and confiscated an Xbox from the home.
No other details have been released.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said this is the kind of case it takes its toll on investigators.
"Whenever police officers, first responders, have to deal with the unnatural death of a young child it is always difficult," he said.
An autopsy has been performed, but the exact cause of death has not yet been revealed.
"Additional testing can include toxicology testing, microscopic testing, review of medical records, and other forensic testing deemed appropriate by our office and the forensic pathologist," said Lehigh County Coroner Eric Minnich.
Meanwhile, news that the young victims were found hanging has rattled the tiny town of Albany.
"My thoughts are with the kids. What they must have thought. They were old enough to know what was going on at the time. It almost leaves you speechless," said Alan Lewis, who lives nearby says.
No charges have been filed in the case.
Many questions remain after Berks County siblings found hanged
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News