Maple Shade residents get birthday parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

Residents on the 100 block of Spruce Street in Maple Shade celebrated three birthdays with a parade of sorts.
Maddie Thompson said the idea was spawned after learning about a 10-year-old boy named Shane who was going to miss his upcoming birthday.
"He was the inspiration to start it because he was going to miss his birthday, so it was: what can we do special? And then it was: what can we do special for all the kids in town. And then it became: what can we do special for everybody in town," said Thompson who is one of two women who started the effort.
Thompson says the parades will continue through the pandemic.