Maple Shade residents get birthday parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6058107" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sorry parents, 'Baby Shark' is making a comeback for a good cause.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The coronavirus is forcing residents across the country to stay indoors, but that's not going to stop a South Jersey neighborhood from celebrating a couple of birthdays.Residents on the 100 block of Spruce Street in Maple Shade celebrated three birthdays with a parade of sorts.Maddie Thompson said the idea was spawned after learning about a 10-year-old boy named Shane who was going to miss his upcoming birthday."He was the inspiration to start it because he was going to miss his birthday, so it was: what can we do special? And then it was: what can we do special for all the kids in town. And then it became: what can we do special for everybody in town," said Thompson who is one of two women who started the effort.Thompson says the parades will continue through the pandemic.