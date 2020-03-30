Coronavirus

Maple Shade residents get birthday parade amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The coronavirus is forcing residents across the country to stay indoors, but that's not going to stop a South Jersey neighborhood from celebrating a couple of birthdays.

Residents on the 100 block of Spruce Street in Maple Shade celebrated three birthdays with a parade of sorts.

Maddie Thompson said the idea was spawned after learning about a 10-year-old boy named Shane who was going to miss his upcoming birthday.

"He was the inspiration to start it because he was going to miss his birthday, so it was: what can we do special? And then it was: what can we do special for all the kids in town. And then it became: what can we do special for everybody in town," said Thompson who is one of two women who started the effort.

Thompson says the parades will continue through the pandemic.
