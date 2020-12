EMBED >More News Videos Police in Maple Shade, New Jersey are investigating a seven-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A person who was struck by car in Maple Shade, New Jersey has died.The fatal incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 7800 block of Route 73.Chopper 6 was over the scene near the Bel-Air Motor Lodge.Police said the driver of the striking vehicle remained at the crash site.No further details on the victim have been released.