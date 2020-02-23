Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade, New Jersey shooting identified

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities have identified the woman who was killed and the man who was wounded in a shooting on Sunday afternoon inside an apartment building in Maple Shade, New Jersey.The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office said officers were called to The Arbors apartment complex on South Lenola Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.When they arrived, officers found 22-year-old Kayla Winkler and 24-year-old Ramek Bass in the hallway outside an apartment on the seventh floor.Both were suffering from gunshot wounds and were rushed to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.Winkler was pronounced dead at the hospital. Bass was treated and released for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.Winkler lives in the apartment where the shooting occurred. Bass was an acquaintance, the prosecutor's office said.An investigation into the shooting continues. No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us or tips@mapleshadepd.com.